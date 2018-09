Evansville authorities are investigating a robbery at an east side liquor store.

The robbery that happened in the 3000 Block of N. Green River on September 12th.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a mask, jeans, and a black shirt.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 1-812-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

