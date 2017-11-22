44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Need Help Identifying Drop Box Theft Suspects

November 22nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky

Evansville Police need help identifying two suspects in a series of drop box thefts. Police say the suspects are taking checks and/or money orders from drop boxes in Evansville and Kentucky.

Authorities say these thefts are affecting families in the area during the holiday season. EPD needs the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

If you have any information about these suspects, you are asked to call Det. Sgt. Jordan at 812-436-7991 or Detective Weigant at 812-436-7992.

