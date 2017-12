Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Need Help Identifying Attempted Burglary Suspects December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police need help identifying suspects in a recent attempted burglary incident. The incident happened at ABC Supply on Sunday, November 5th. The suspect’s vehicle is a dually Ford pickup truck.

EPD says there was a man and woman who arrived in the truck for the attempted burglary.

If you recognize the truck, you are asked to call Det. Jeff Hands at 812-434-8262.

Comments

comments