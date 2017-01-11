44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Need Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

January 11th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police now have images from The Right Stuff convenience store on North Fulton Avenue, where the robbery occurred.

Police said the suspect entered the store with a knife just before 7:30 a.m. on December 29. He demanded money and left with cash.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, standing 5’10’ to 6′ tall and weighing anywhere from 170 to 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, khaki pants and black Nike shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD or 1-800-78-CRIME.

