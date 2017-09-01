Home Indiana Evansville Police Make Arrest in Thursday Evening Shooting September 1st, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

An Evansville man is in jail charged with attempted murder, after police find a victim with a gunshot wound. According to the police report, officers responded to the 3000 block of Edgewood Drive around 6:30 Thursday evening. Police say they arrested 21 year old Travis Walker Phelps at the scene. Phelps is in the Vanderburgh County Jail, facing charges of Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness Armed with a Deadly Weapon. There’s no word on the victims condition this morning.

