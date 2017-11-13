44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Make an Arrest in Sunday Evening Shooting

Evansville Police Make an Arrest in Sunday Evening Shooting

November 13th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The Evansville Police Department is now investigating a south side shooting as a homicide, and are preparing a search warrant. A shots fired call came in around 7:00pm Sunday evening, in the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive. Evansville Police say, a man was found shot in the area. He died from his injuries. There’s no word on the victim’s name. According to a police report, 42 year old Robert Lloyd Mills was arrested for Murder and booked early this morning. He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County Detention Center without bond.

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.