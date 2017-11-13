Home Indiana Evansville Police Make an Arrest in Sunday Evening Shooting November 13th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

The Evansville Police Department is now investigating a south side shooting as a homicide, and are preparing a search warrant. A shots fired call came in around 7:00pm Sunday evening, in the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive. Evansville Police say, a man was found shot in the area. He died from his injuries. There’s no word on the victim’s name. According to a police report, 42 year old Robert Lloyd Mills was arrested for Murder and booked early this morning. He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County Detention Center without bond.

