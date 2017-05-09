44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Make Arrest in Early Morning Stabbing

May 9th, 2017 Indiana

Police arrested a woman they say, stabbed her boyfriend several times during an argument. This happened around 12:40 this morning in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Park Drive in Evansville. Police say the victim appeared to be heavily intoxicated when they found him. According to the Sergeant on Duty, the man was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police arrested 26-year-old Danyale Joyce for the crime. She faces charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

