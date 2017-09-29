Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Looking For Who’s Responsible For Shooting Teen September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for shooting a teen on the city’s south side.

Police say 19-year-old Stephen Ward was walking south on Judson Street near Riverside Drive when they say he was shot by “unknown suspects” in a blue Chevy truck.

Ward ran south to a nearby home and called 911. He was taken to Deaconess with unknown injuries.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline. Callers can remain anonymous.

