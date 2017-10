Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Looking For Suspects Who Robbed Pizza Delivery Driver October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating an armed robbery, involving a pizza delivery driver held at gunpoint. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue on Monday night around 10:30.

The Papa John’s delivery driver said two men held him at gunpoint, forcing him to the ground.

The men go away with cash, credit cards, a cell phone, and cigarettes.

There have been no arrests made.

Comments

comments