Evansville Police Looking for Suspect in Liquor Store Robbery

Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. The robbery happened on Tuesday, March 28th sometime after midnight at the Frontier Liquors store on Covert Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the store in reference to a commercial burglary alarm. When they arrived, police say the window to the front door was busted out.

Surveillance video shows two unidentified people approach the business on foot, and one of the took what appeared to be a bat and shattered the front window. The second suspect is seen entering the store through the broken window, taking discounted liquor.

Police say the suspect took two bottles of Grand Dutch whipped cream flavored Vodka. They say this person left the building on foot headed eat.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

