Evansville police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call around 3:30 about an assault in progress in the 1100 block of Georgia Street, on the city’s west side.

Crime scene technicians went to the scene to get evidence and take photos, and a K-9 unit was brought in to look for the suspect.

So far there’s description available of the suspect, and no word on the victim’s condition.

