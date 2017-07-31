Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Looking For Person Who May Have Impersonated An Officer July 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are looking for the person who may have impersonated an officer and stole a wallet over the weekend. The victim tells police, he and a friend were sitting inside his truck in the 900 block of Fulton Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He says, a white man approached the truck, while shining a flashlight inside.

Police say the victim told them the man ordered them to get out of the truck and show some identification.

When the victim took out his wallet, he says, the fake cop grabbed it and fled the scene.

The victim says he may know the suspect, but did not know for sure.

