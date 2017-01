Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Looking for the Person who Fired at a Home January 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are looking for the person who fired at a home early Monday morning.

Officers say they were called to a home on Independence Avenue around 12:50 a.m. after residents reported hearing a gun shot.

When they arrived, officers say they found two holes in a bedroom window, but there was no other evidence or witnesses.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call Evansville Police.

Comments

comments