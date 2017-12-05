Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Looking For Man At Center Of Standoff Monday December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for the man at the center of a standoff incident Monday. The standoff happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

Police say, 42-year-old Nolan Coleman, who was being sought for violating his parole, was the person who prompted the nearly two hour stand off near Bosse High School. Coleman’s original charge was dealing cocaine.

On Monday, the incident prompted Bosse High School and Washington Middle School to be placed on “secure” mode as the standoff situation unfolded.

If you see Coleman or know where he might be, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

comments