Evansville Police Looking for Hold-Up Suspect

Evansville Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a Thursday morning hold-up. The call came in just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday at The Right Stuff gas station.

Authorities say surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the store around 7:24 a.m. They say the suspect waited for the clerk to finish his business with another customer then walked behind the counter.

The clerk told police the suspect confronted him with, what is described as a large kitchen knife and demanded money. He says the man shoved the money down his pants and took off down an alley way on the north side of the store.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid 20’s, 5’10” to 6′ tall, 170 to 190 pounds and he was wearing a green dri-fit hoodie, khaki pants, and all black Nike shoes with white soles.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call EPD.

