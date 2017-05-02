Evansville Police Looking for Gas Station Robbery Suspect

Evansville Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Kangaroo Express. The robbery happened at 325 South Kentucky Avenue around 5:40 a.m.

Police say the suspect is described as a light skinned black or Hispanic man. He was wearing an all gray hoodie and jeans, and his face was covered with a bandana. Officers say he had a handgun.

Police took a person into custody during the initial response, but they say he was not involved in the robbery.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

