Evansville Police Looking for Bank Robbery Suspect

A bank robber is on the loose after robbing the United Fidelity Bank on North St. Joe Avenue in Evansville. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera around 2:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect came into the United Fidelity Bank, and demanded cash. The tellers say he never showed a weapon, but implied he had one. He got away with an unknown amount of cash, but he is still on the loose.

Authorities are hoping these pictures, which clearly show the suspect’s face will help them track him down.

If you recognized this man, you are asked to call EPD at 436-7979 or WeTip @1-800-78-CRIME.

