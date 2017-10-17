44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Investigating Suspicious Device Found In Truck

October 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police and the Hazardous Device Unit are inspecting a suspicious device near Select Specialty Hospital.

Someone called police about a suspicious device found in the back of a pickup truck in a parking lot at South East Third Street and Cherry Street. Roads are shut down around the area.

The Hazardous Device Unit used a robot to inspect the device.

Employees at Select Specialty Hospital are on lock down and some residents in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew at the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

