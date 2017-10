Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Investigating Suspicious Device Found in Central High School October 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Central High School is being evacuated because of a suspicious device.

EPD has ordered everyone out of the building as a precaution.

So far we know that everyone is safe and outside of the building.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information once it becomes available.

Comments

comments