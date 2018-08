Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Investigating Stabbing Incident at Garvin Park August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at Garvin Park.

Officers learned about the incident after two people arrived at Deaconess Hospital with stab wounds.

As of right now the circumstances of the incident are unclear, and the victim’s conditions are unknown.

We will continue to give updates on the incident as we receive them.

Comments

comments