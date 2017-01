Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating Social Media Threats Made Towards Local Police January 13th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are investigating a string of social media threats made against law enforcement. According to a police report, the directed towards officers were made as far back as January of 2015 through Tuesday January 12th of this year. The name of the suspect is not mentioned in the report, nor the specific threats made. So far there are no arrests.

