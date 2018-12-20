Evansville Police Investigating Shooting That Injured Three

Three people are injured following a late night shooting in Evansville.

Officers responded to the 500 Block of South Morton just before 11:00PM on December 19th for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses tell police a man walked into a house and shot three people. All three victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds but are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7896 or at the anonymous We Tip hotline at 812-435-6194.

Comments

comments