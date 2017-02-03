Evansville Police Investigating Robbery of Metro PCS Employee

Evansville police confirm to 44News they are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 5:45 at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue in Evansville.

A Metro PCS employee was outside when two men approached him and asked for a cigarette. He says when he reached into his pocket for a cigarette, one of the men demanded all of his cash.

One suspect was wearing sweatpants and a red bandana. There was no description given of the second suspect.

Authorities tell us the suspects are still on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call Evansville police.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor.



