Evansville Police Investigating Robbery of Metro PCS Employee
Evansville police confirm to 44News they are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 5:45 at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue in Evansville.
A Metro PCS employee was outside when two men approached him and asked for a cigarette. He says when he reached into his pocket for a cigarette, one of the men demanded all of his cash.
One suspect was wearing sweatpants and a red bandana. There was no description given of the second suspect.
Authorities tell us the suspects are still on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call Evansville police.