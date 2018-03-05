Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating Pair of Sunday Robberies March 5th, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating a pair of Sunday night robberies. The first one happened at “Sam’s Food Market & Smoke Shop” on West Columbia around 5:30pm Sunday. According to a police report, the suspect entered the store demanding cash and claiming to have a gun. He was described as a slender while male, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a bandanna, hoodie, and dark colored pants. Then half and hour later officers responded to a robbery call at the “Virginia Food Mart” on East Virginia Street with a similar suspect description. Call EPD with you tips.

