Evansville Police Investigating Pair of Sunday Robberies

March 5th, 2018

Evansville Police are investigating a pair of Sunday night robberies.  The first one happened at “Sam’s Food Market & Smoke Shop” on West Columbia around 5:30pm Sunday.  According to a police report, the suspect entered the store demanding cash and claiming to have a gun.  He was described as a slender while male, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a bandanna, hoodie, and dark colored pants.  Then half and hour later officers responded to a robbery call at the “Virginia Food Mart” on East Virginia Street with a similar suspect description.  Call EPD with you tips.

 

