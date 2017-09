Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating Overnight Armed Robbery September 7th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating an early morning robbery on the city’s east side. According to a police report, officers were called to the 1200 block of MacArthur Drive just after 2:00am. The victim says, someone beat him up and robbed him of his property, before firing one shot the victim as he ran away. If you have information about this crime, call Evansville Police.

