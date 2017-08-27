Evansville Police Investigating Outside American Legion

One man is dead, three others are injured following an early morning shooting in Evansville.

When Evansville Police arrived to the 1100 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, they found one victim, Anthony Blaylock, laying on the side of the American Legion Building with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Deaconess Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While police were still on scene investigating the shooting, they were told two other victims arrived at Deaconess Hospital, and another arrived at St. Vincent.

Police are still investigating this incident.

An autopsy on Blaylock is scheduled for Monday.

