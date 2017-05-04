Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating After Nearly Two Dozen Vehicle Windows are Broken May 4th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

A string of vehicle windows are broken on the city’s north side. According to Evansville Police, there are almost two dozen cars and trucks with shattered windows. This happened sometime between late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Some of the addresses listed include Tremont, Sheridan, Staford and Lexington Roads on the north side. According to detectives, the victims did not indicate any stolen items, and there’s no description of the suspects. If you know anything about these crimes, call Evansville Police.

