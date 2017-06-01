Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating Late Night Stabbing at Westside Bar June 1st, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

One man is hospitalized, while Evansville Police look for a suspect in an early morning stabbing on the city’s Westside. According to the police report, officers were called to the Hobo Jungle in the 1600 block of Barker Avenue just after 12:30 this morning. Witnesses say, the suspect approached the victim after an altercation and stabbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. No suspect was found, and the victims condition is not known.

Comments

comments