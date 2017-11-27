Evansville Police Investigating Home Invasion

Evansville police are looking for an armed suspect in a Sunday evening home invasion robbery.

According to police, they were called to the 800 block of Fairlawn Court – around 6:00 p.m. – after a victim was robbed of prescription medication and cash.

The victim says that the suspect entered though an unlocked door, pointed a handgun at her and demanded some pain killers. According to a police report…after taking the medication, a wallet and two purses the suspect ran off.

