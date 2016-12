Police are investigating an early Christmas morning robbery near downtown Evansville.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Southeast First Street just before 1:00 Sunday morning. The witness says a man wearing a sock hat ran up behind him, put a gun in his face and demanded money. A K9 unit was unable to track the suspect, who fled on foot toward Adams Street.

If you have any information on this robbery call Evansville Police.

