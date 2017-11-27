Evansville Police Investigating Armed Robbery

The Evansville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. According to an EPD report, officers were called to the “Sunbeam Market” in the 2500 block of north Kentucky Avenue just after 11:00AM Sunday.

The victim told officers a man entered the store displayed a black revolver and demanded money. The suspect is described as a white male about 6-foot tall with a skinny build, he was wearing a black jacket with a hood.

The suspect ran off after getting money, no arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information in connection to the robbery call Evansville Police or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

