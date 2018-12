Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Investigating Active Liquor Locker Hold Up December 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are investigating an active hold-up incident.

Evansville police are setting up a perimeter near the Liquor Locker at 1216 North Fulton. 44News has a crew on the way. Police confirm the call came in at 5:25 this evening.

According to Evansville police, nobody has been arrested yet. More information will be updated once it becomes available.

