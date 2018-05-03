Evansville Police Investigate Shots Fired Report, One Injured

An early morning fight ended in gunfire Thursday at an eastside Evansville apartment complex.

Police responded to the Ohio Valley Apartments around 4:30 a.m. The housing complex is located in the 4400 block of Spring Valley Road, just southwest of North Green River Road and Lynch Road.

Evansville Police Department said there was a fight inside one of the apartments. One of the individuals involved in the fight reportedly fired a gun, sending bullets through two apartment walls.

One person suffered a cut to the head and was taken to Saint Vincent for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, EPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

