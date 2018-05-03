44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Investigate Shots Fired Report, One Injured

May 3rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

An early morning fight ended in gunfire Thursday at an eastside Evansville apartment complex.

Police responded to the Ohio Valley Apartments around 4:30 a.m. The housing complex is located in the 4400 block of Spring Valley Road, just southwest of North Green River Road and Lynch Road.

Evansville Police Department said there was a fight inside one of the apartments. One of the individuals involved in the fight reportedly fired a gun, sending bullets through two apartment walls.

One person suffered a cut to the head and was taken to Saint Vincent for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, EPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

