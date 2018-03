Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Investigate Early Morning Hit and Run March 2nd, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department is investigating an early morning hit and run that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday, in the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue. Police say a dark colored SUV backed out of the driveway of a home, hit a 61-year-old woman, then drove away.

The victim went to the hospital with severe pain to her legs.

Police are trying to track down the driver.

