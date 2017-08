Evansville Police say they’ve identified the suspect in a deadly shooting this past weekend.

They’ve issued a warrant for 21 year old Darius Bushrod.

EPD says he shot Anthony Blaylock to death early Sunday morning outside the American Legion post on Chestnut Street.

Bushrod is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.

If you think you’ve seen him, call 911 right away.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor.



