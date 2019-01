Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Update Public on Sunday Night VFW Shooting January 14th, 2019 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police will be holding a 1:30 p.m. press conference to give the public an update on Sunday night’s shooting at the VFW Post on Wabash Ave.

44News will stream the press conference live. Click the link below to be redirected to the 44News LiveStream.

