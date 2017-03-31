Home Indiana Evansville Police Recover a Handgun After Overnight Shooting March 31st, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

A Mother hides her children in the closet, after shots are fired into their Evanville home. According to the police report, officers responded just after two this morning, in the 800 block of Washington Avenue. The mother says, after hearing four shots she saw a man jumping a fence outside. Officers say, they found a semi-automatic handgun at the scene and discovered bullet fragments inside the kitchen area. If you know more about this shooting, call Evansville Police.

