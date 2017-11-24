Evansville Police Detain Two People In Connection To Early Morning Hold Up
Evansville Police detain two people in connection to an early morning hold up. It happened around 4 a.m. at the Circle K in the 300 block of South Green River Road.
Police say one of the suspects went inside and demanded cash, but never showed a weapon. The other suspect drove the car.
Officers say the two got away with cash and a case of beer.
After reviewing surveillance video, detectives caught up with the duo at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of East Sycamore.