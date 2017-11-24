Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Detain Two People In Connection To Early Morning Hold Up November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police detain two people in connection to an early morning hold up. It happened around 4 a.m. at the Circle K in the 300 block of South Green River Road.

Police say one of the suspects went inside and demanded cash, but never showed a weapon. The other suspect drove the car.

Officers say the two got away with cash and a case of beer.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives caught up with the duo at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of East Sycamore.

