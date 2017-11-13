Home Indiana Evansville Police Department Will Not Pursue East Riverside Drive Murder Case November 13th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Evansville Police Department has decided not to pursue murder charges in the fatal Sunday night shooting.

Mills appeared in court this morning, but after an investigation EPD agreed with Mills claims stating the evidence supports his claim of self defense.

Authorities were called to the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive around 7:00pm Sunday for reports of gunfire.

When they got to the scene they found a deceased male later identified as 41 year-old Keith Kessinger of Owensboro.

Robert Mills was arrested Sunday night in connection with the shooting.

While in custody Mills made a vague reference to self defense, but did not say much more.

Mills is awaiting release at the Vanderburgh County jail.

