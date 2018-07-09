Evansville Police Department Welcomes 16 New Officers

The Evansville Police Department welcomed 16 new officers to the force. EPD held a ceremony at the Victory Theatre to swear in the group of men and one woman.

After swearing in the officers the department handed out scholarships. The EPD Foundation awarded over 10 scholarships to college students.

Not only were scholarships given out merit awards were given out to those who put their life on the line or acted quickly to save a life.

Ofc. Kenny Dutschke says, “I’ve received a merit award along with a couple of officers here that did some other things throughout the year. Peer awards are always the best. Anything that comes from your peers. The people you work with every day always means a little bit more so it’s a great honor to get that”

They were also recognizing people who were promoted. A tradition in this ceremony is to show a video of EPD over this years.

