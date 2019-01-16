Evansville Police Department Receives 10 AED’s

The Evansville Police Department has another tool to help save lives when they’re in the field. EPD joined Mayor Lloyd Winnecke at Deaconess Gateway to receive 10 Automated External Defibrillators.

The potentially life-saving devices were donated by HeartSaver a division of the Deaconess Heart Hospital and Deaconess Foundation.

EPD Chief Billy Bolin says, “Most the time, just by the pure nature of the amount of cars we have out on the street we’re gonna be the first responder to run. We’re gonna beat the paramedic or we’re gonna beat the fire truck so for us to have them in our cars it may save somebody’s life just for the split minute or two that we’re there first so it could be beneficial for a lot of people.”

EPD says the new AED’s will be put in patrol cars immediately

The HeartSaver program was founded in 2014, which is designed to help “reduce sudden death through placement of life-saving automated external defibrillators in the Tri-State area”.

Comments

comments