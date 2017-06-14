Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Department Looking to Sell South Sector Building June 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Police Department is looking to sell its South Sector building. The Board of Public Safety approved a measure to put the building up for auction. The building is located on Taylor Avenue, just off of Riverside Drive. City officials say this is one step of several to get the building sold.

Capt. Stephanie Cox said, “We’ve been working with legal department to follow the correct steps. If we get your approval then we’ll go in front of City Council and upon their approval will take it to auction.”

Officials say the next step for the South Sector office is to go to City Council for approval.

