The Evansville Police Department is inviting the public to be a part of the Citizen’s Academy.

The Spring session is 10 weeks. Participants will be the first to use the department’s firearm simulator as part of shoot, don’t shoot scenarios.

Class are Tuesday evenings and are free but anyone interested will need to sign up.

More information is available at http://www.evansvillepolice.com/citizens-academy

