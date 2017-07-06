Evansville Police Chief Visits 44News This Morning

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin joined the 44News This Morning team to talk about how the police department deals with emergency situations and what is required. He also spoke about this fall’s Citizen’s Academy and what that entails for civilians who choose to take the six week program.

Bolin talked about how his department dealt with the home explosion last week on Hercules Avenue in Evansville. He also talked about how they coordinated with other departments.

This fall’s Citizen’s Academy will begin on September 5th and run through November 14th. The academy will be every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

