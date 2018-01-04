Evansville Police Chief Talks Gang, Drug Related Violence

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin joins 44News This Morning to talk about gang and drug related violence in the city.

On Wednesday, Chief Bolin, Sheriff Dave Wedding, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke came together to address, what some describe as an uptick in violent crime locally.

In less than three weeks EPD has investigated four homicides, where all four victims were shot. Chief Bolin talks about gang-related and drug-related crimes.

Some have suggested a gun buy back program, which is similar to a drug take back event.

Another alternative is something called shot spotter – they are sensors that would be place around the city – to detect gunfire, and can help improve response time.

