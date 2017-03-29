Home Indiana Evansville Police Chase Leads To Arrest In Henderson March 29th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

One woman is in custody this morning, after a chase through Evansville and Henderson. Late last night officers tried to make a traffic stop at Grand and Adams Avenue for what seemed to be an impaired driver. The driver, Samantha Mayes, did not pull over and led Evansville Police on a chase. The 30 minute pursuit eventually led to Henderson, where police stopped and arrested Mayes. She’s being held in the Henderson County Jail. An underaged passenger, who was reported missing, was returned to Evansville Police.

