Evansville Police Arrested One of Two Suspects who Threatened Gas Station Clerk September 5th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

Evansville Police have arrested one of two suspects who took off after threatening a Huck’s gas station clerk with a knife. It happened in the 3900 block of North Green River Road just after 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Iban Velazquez for intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

The clerk told police someone showed up with a fake ID and he kept it. He said the suspect came back with another man, and threatened him with a knife, but the clerk was already on the phone with the police.

The suspects ran off, but Velazquez has since been arrested.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

