Evansville Police Arrested One of Two Suspects who Threatened Gas Station Clerk
Evansville Police have arrested one of two suspects who took off after threatening a Huck’s gas station clerk with a knife. It happened in the 3900 block of North Green River Road just after 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Iban Velazquez for intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
The clerk told police someone showed up with a fake ID and he kept it. He said the suspect came back with another man, and threatened him with a knife, but the clerk was already on the phone with the police.
The suspects ran off, but Velazquez has since been arrested.
Police are still looking for the other suspect.