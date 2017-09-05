44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Arrested One of Two Suspects who Threatened Gas Station Clerk

Evansville Police Arrested One of Two Suspects who Threatened Gas Station Clerk

September 5th, 2017 Evansville

Facebook Twitter

Evansville Police have arrested one of two suspects who took off after threatening a Huck’s gas station clerk with a knife. It happened in the 3900 block of North Green River Road just after 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Iban Velazquez for intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

The clerk told police someone showed up with a fake ID and he kept it. He said the suspect came back with another man, and threatened him with a knife, but the clerk was already on the phone with the police.

The suspects ran off, but Velazquez has since been arrested.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

Shelby Coates

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.