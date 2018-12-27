Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Arrest Woman on Child Seduction Charges December 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a woman accused of engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile.

On December 18th, police say they received a report that 33-year-old Kendra Wilson was engaged in sexual activity with an underage victim.

Police say Wilson initially denied the allegations against her but later admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the victim over the course of a few weeks, beginning in late November.

According to police, Wilson advised the juvenile to not tell anybody about the alleged incidents as it might get them killed.

Wilson is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail and charged with four counts of child seduction.

