Evansville Police Arrest Two People in Shooting on City's Southeast Side November 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a teenager in Evansville on November 21st.

Evansville Police have arrested 16-year-old Kyavion Brown and 18-year-old Terry Adams Jr. in connection to the shooing of a 15-year-old in the area of Englewood and Jackson Avenue.

Police say Brown and Adams met with Kenneth Fitzgerald and the teenage victim at the scene of the crime around 1:00PM to buy marijuana. During the drug deal, police say Brown and Adams tried to rob Fitzgerald and the teen. During the altercation, the teen was shot in the face by Adams.

An adult relative on scene drove the teen to a local hospital, where it’s expected he will survive.

Police say both Brown and Adams fled the scene after the incident occurred, but were located by the EPD VIPER Unit on November 26th.

Brown and Adams were both taken into custody and have been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. Brown is being charged as an adult.

Fitzgerald was also arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and dealing marijuana.

