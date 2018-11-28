Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Arrest Three Suspects in Armed Robbery Incident November 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Three people have been arrested and are accused of holding residents of an Evansville home at gunpoint while they stole various items.

Evansville police arrested 18-year-old Eric Ogburn, 19-year-old Donavan Young, and 20-year-old Alicia Sivils were arrested in connection to the crime.

Police say the incident happened on November 28th at 3:45AM in the 1900 block of Plantation Court. Officers were told by the residents of the home that two masked men had broken in and held them at gunpoint while stealing various items from the home, including a cell phone.

Police say they tracked the stolen phone to the 2800 block of Jefferson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers saw two men and a woman exit a car. All three people went into a home on Jefferson Avenue. Officers say they saw that some of the reported stolen items were in plain view inside of the car the trio had exited.

Officers say all three suspects were taken into custody following a brief standoff. Numerous items reported stolen, as well as the handgun believed to be used in the crime, were recovered by police.

Ogburn and Young are facing charges of armed robbery, armed burglary, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a handgun without a permit. Sivils is facing charges of armed robbery, armed burglary.

All three suspects are being held in the Vanderburgh County jail.

